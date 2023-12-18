“Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A New Chapter Begins for Tony Shalhoub”

Summary: In a recent interview with CNN, Tony Shalhoub discusses his iconic role as Adrian Monk in “Monk” and his revival of the character in the upcoming film “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie.” Shalhoub reflects on the beloved character, the joy of reuniting the cast, and the darker tone of the film compared to the original series.

Tony Shalhoub, known for his portrayal of the germaphobe and detective Adrian Monk in the hit series “Monk,” still receives handy wipes from fans, even after several years since the show ended. However, Shalhoub revealed in a recent interview with CNN that the jokes about his cleanliness have gotten old. Nevertheless, the pandemic has made people more mindful of germs, and Shalhoub acknowledges that things have changed since the show concluded in 2009.

Since “Monk,” Shalhoub has continued to impress audiences with his work in critically acclaimed shows like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” However, his role as Monk remains special to him as well as fans. Shalhoub describes Monk as a multifaceted character who doesn’t fit into any specific box. He admires Monk’s flaws, such as his self-centeredness and occasional disregard for others’ pain.

Now, Shalhoub is bringing Adrian Monk back in Peacock’s “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie,” which will be available for streaming soon. Reuniting the cast for this project was a dream come true for Shalhoub. He describes the experience as joyous, productive, and filled with excitement from the entire team. Everyone brought their A game, making the process enjoyable.

Shalhoub highlights one aspect of Monk’s character that he appreciates: his lack of sophistication and his detachment from pop culture. The show itself reflects this low-tech approach, relying on old-fashioned methods to solve crimes instead of sophisticated technology. However, Shalhoub reveals that the film takes a darker turn compared to the series. The cast wanted to elevate the stakes and create a recognizable yet heightened experience for fans.

With the highly-anticipated release of “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie,” Tony Shalhoub and the cast are ready to take fans on a thrilling and darker adventure with their beloved detective. The movie promises to be a new chapter in the Adrian Monk saga, showcasing the enduring popularity of this iconic character.