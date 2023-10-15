Tony Khan’s Controversial Behavior Raises Concerns for All Elite Wrestling

Tony Khan, the owner of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), has recently caused a stir within the wrestling community due to his erratic behavior on social media. Khan took to Twitter to criticize notable figures in WWE, such as Vince McMahon, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, John Cena, and The Undertaker. He also made dismissive remarks towards a fan who expressed concerns over a controversial angle on AEW’s show, Dynamite.

This outburst from Khan surprised many within the wrestling industry, including longtime wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer, who compared Khan’s behavior to the downfall of WCW under Eric Bischoff. Khan’s actions have raised concerns about the stability of AEW and its future.

However, Khan’s recent behavior is not entirely surprising, as he has a history of public outbursts and confrontations. In the past, he has responded angrily to criticism regarding the direction of his father’s soccer club, Fulham FC. His entrance into the wrestling industry has also been marked defensive and controversial statements, such as dismissing claims of lacking diversity in AEW.

Khan’s confrontations have extended to interactions with journalists and reporters. He insulted combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani during an interview and made derogatory comments towards him on social media. These incidents, along with his explosive reactions during public appearances, have led many to question Khan’s ability to effectively manage AEW.

With a television rights deal on the horizon and concerns over falling ticket sales and TV ratings, Khan’s behavior could prove detrimental to AEW and everyone associated with the company. It remains to be seen how this controversy will impact the future of AEW and whether Khan will be able to regain stability and control within the promotion.

