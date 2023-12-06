AEW’s Toni Storm Gets a Special Introduction from TCM Host for Match

Summary: AEW Women’s World Champion, Toni Storm, will receive a special introduction from Turner Classic Movies (TCM) host Ben Mankiewicz before her upcoming match. The partnership between AEW and TCM, both owned Warner Bros Discovery, showcases the influence of classic Hollywood in Storm’s presentation.

In a display of corporate synergy, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced on social media that TCM host Ben Mankiewicz will introduce Toni Storm before her match against Skye Blue in Montreal, Canada. TCM, known for its classic film programming, is a part of the Turner family of networks, which also includes AEW’s home networks, TNT and TBS. The collaboration has already garnered excitement, with TCM declaring it as a “classic in the making.”

Toni Storm’s path to becoming the AEW Women’s World Champion paid homage to classic Hollywood hits, taking inspiration from films like “Sunset Boulevard.” AEW personality RJ City often referred to himself as AEW’s own version of Mankiewicz, introducing Storm’s “films” each week. This caught the attention of Mankiewicz himself, further highlighting the connection between AEW and TCM.

Storm’s cinematic persona has attracted the support of several individuals within the AEW roster. Deathmatch Superstar Dr. Luther served as Storm’s manservant, while the recently signed Mariah May became one of her biggest fans. Storm embodied the character of Norma Desmond from “Sunset Boulevard,” gradually descending into madness and appearing exclusively in black and white, even seemingly wrestling with a script.

Finally, at AEW Full Gear, Storm achieved her goal defeating Hikaru Shida and becoming the third-ever AEW Women’s Champion. Her unique presentation, influenced classic Hollywood and TCM, has captivated fans and added a touch of nostalgia to the world of professional wrestling. With the upcoming introduction TCM host Ben Mankiewicz, Storm’s match is set to be a memorable and historic event.