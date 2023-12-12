Tony Finau Commits to PGA Tour: Staying True to His Roots

Summary: Tony Finau, the World No.20, has put an end to speculations surrounding his potential move to LIV Golf reaffirming his commitment to the PGA Tour. In a heartfelt Instagram message, Finau expressed gratitude for the past season and his excitement for the upcoming 2024 season. Despite his close friendship with Jon Rahm and rumors linking him to LIV Golf, Finau made it clear that he has no intention of leaving the PGA Tour.

Amidst the constant buzz surrounding potential player departures from the PGA Tour to join the newly formed LIV Golf league, Finau’s decision comes as a relief to his fans and the tour itself. Many had speculated that Finau might follow Rahm’s lead, considering their friendship and shared residence in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Finau’s decision to stay with the PGA Tour underscores his commitment to the game he loves and the desire to continue competing at the highest level. The 2022/23 season marked a special milestone for Finau, with a win at the Mexico Open, securing his sixth title on the PGA Tour. Additionally, his consistent performance earned him a spot in the prestigious Tour Championship for the seventh consecutive year.

As Finau eagerly looks forward to his 10th season on the PGA Tour, he expressed gratitude to his partners for their unwavering support and extended his thanks to the fans for their love and encouragement for the entire Finau family.

With the upcoming season set to kick off with The Sentry tournament in Hawaii, Finau affirmed his presence and closed his message playfully stating, “See y’all in Maui! #imnotleaving.”

While the golfing world remains curious about potential future moves to LIV Golf, Finau’s decision to remain loyal to the PGA Tour sends a strong message. Despite the allure of new opportunities, Finau’s commitment to the tour he has called home for a decade demonstrates his belief in the competitive spirit and camaraderie that exists within the PGA Tour community. Golf enthusiasts can now look forward to witnessing Finau’s talent in action as he defends his titles in both Mexico and Houston.