Tony Ferguson Not Ready to Hang Up the Gloves

Tony Ferguson, the former lightweight star, may have suffered another loss in his recent fight, but that doesn’t mean he’s ready to retire. Despite his seventh consecutive defeat at UFC 296, Ferguson took to social media to express his determination to continue fighting.

In an Instagram post, Ferguson shared his message with the hashtag #NotRetiringCasuals. This is not the first time the 39-year-old has faced retirement speculation and adamantly dismissed it. Ferguson has consistently resisted suggestions to step away from the octagon, both in interviews and on social media.

While Dana White, CEO of UFC, has expressed his desire for Ferguson to retire, others, including his most recent opponent Paddy Pimblett, think differently. Pimblett referred to Ferguson as a legend and supported his decision to continue fighting if he so chooses.

Ferguson’s recent loss adds to a declining streak he has experienced in the past few years. Once considered one of the most dangerous fighters in the lightweight division, Ferguson had an impressive record of 12 consecutive victories. He even became an interim champion with a submission win over Kevin Lee at UFC 216. However, since June 2019, Ferguson has not been able to secure a win.

While Ferguson’s performances may not be what they once were, his determination and refusal to retire cannot be ignored. It remains to be seen how his career will unfold in the coming months, but one thing is certain – Tony Ferguson isn’t ready to hang up the gloves just yet.