New Article: Tony Bellew’s Wife Embracing Time Apart in the Jungle

Rachael Bellew, wife of campmate Tony Bellew, opens up about the challenges of being separated for an extended period of time and expresses her desire for her husband to undergo a daring bush tucker trial on his birthday. Despite never experiencing such a lengthy period without communication since their first meeting, Rachael has managed to keep herself occupied while taking care of their four children during Tony’s time in the jungle.

Arriving at Brisbane Airport to offer her support, Rachael expresses her surprise at Tony’s remarkable performance on the show. In her own words, “He’s doing brilliant and really surprised me. He’s been completely himself in there. Although he’s often seen as a big macho man, he’s actually super soft. He’s just as supportive at home and always the go-to person for advice.”

Addressing the possibility of a bromance between Tony and fellow campmate Sam Thompson, Rachael joyfully recalls how thrilled Sam was when they first met. She firmly believes that their friendship would not bother Tony in the least and describes it as one between brothers. Tony and Rachael, who grew up in the same neighborhood, began their relationship as childhood friends and later fell in love during a night out. They tied the knot in 2018 at Cheshire’s Peckforton Castle and have been inseparable for two decades.

While acknowledging the difficulty of being apart, Rachael honestly shares, “We are very close, but to be brutally honest, I’ve been so busy. Checking up on him in the evenings has been sufficient for me because I know what he’s doing there. And I’ve been fully occupied with the kids. It’s been challenging not having any contact, but it’s part of the experience.”

Rachael flew to Australia with their children, Carter, Carson, Cobey, and Corey, but they all hope that Tony continues to excel on the show and that they won’t be reunited too soon. As Tony’s birthday approaches, she playfully remarks, “It’s his first birthday we’re spending apart, but he’s working. Let’s hope he gets a thrilling and challenging trial!”

Tony, known for his humor and laid-back demeanor, has become a fan favorite since entering the jungle. Prior to joining the show as a latecomer, he expressed his readiness to adapt to the absence of communication with his wife of 22 years. He also revealed that his family played a significant role in his decision to participate, as his wife and children enjoy watching the show. Tony believes that his time on the show will provide lasting memories for his children to share with future generations.

Through the joyful and challenging moments, Rachael remains supportive of Tony’s journey in the jungle, embracing the unique experience they are both a part of.

FAQ

1. How did Tony and Rachael meet?

Tony and Rachael met when they were just nine-years-old in their nearby Merseyside neighborhoods. They started dating years later after reconnecting during a night out.

2. How long have Tony and Rachael been together?

Tony and Rachael have been inseparable for two decades and celebrated their wedding in 2018 at Cheshire’s Peckforton Castle.

3. How is Rachael coping with being apart from Tony?

Although it’s challenging, Rachael is keeping busy taking care of their four children. She conveys that watching Tony on the show in the evenings helps her feel connected to him.

4. How does Rachael feel about Tony’s friendship with Sam Thompson?

Rachael is delighted Tony’s friendship with Sam and sees it as a brotherly bond. She believes it wouldn’t bother Tony at all.

5. Why did Tony decide to join the show?

Tony’s decision to participate in the show was influenced his family, as they enjoy watching it together. He wanted to create lasting memories that his children can share with future generations.