Anthony Bellew, the former cruiserweight World Champion, is set to make a surprise appearance in the latest series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! The 40-year-old athlete will join the show as a latecomer, adding an interesting twist to the popular reality TV program.

Bellew, known for his impressive boxing career, recently revealed a tragic family incident that shook him to the core. Despite the personal challenges he has faced, Bellew sees this opportunity as a chance for personal growth and a new experience outside of the boxing ring.

Anthony Joshua, another renowned British boxer, has his next fight plan aligned perfectly with his long-term career goals. Instead of rushing into high-stakes fights, Joshua is strategically selecting opponents that will allow him to further refine his skills and technique. This calculated approach ensures that his career trajectory remains on track and that he continues to evolve as a boxer.

It’s no secret that boxing is a demanding sport that requires immense dedication and discipline. The physical toll it takes on athletes is significant, and often overlooked spectators. However, Joshua’s measured approach proves that he understands the importance of longevity in the sport.

