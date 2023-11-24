New Celeb Alert: Tony Bellew Joins I’m A Celebrity 2023 Jungle

Former boxing champion Tony Bellew is set to shake things up in the latest season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Alongside renowned horse racer Frankie Dettori, Bellew adds a new dynamic to the show’s lineup. Let’s delve into some interesting details about Bellew, including his age, personal life, and accomplishments.

At 40 years old, Bellew was born on November 30th, 1982, in the vibrant neighborhood of Toxteth in Liverpool, before eventually moving to Wavertree. Despite his boxing career and fame, Bellew emphasizes his normalcy and states, “People will portray me as something I am not because of the profession I have had. I am just a normal person.”

Bellew rose to fame as a professional boxer, holding the WBC cruiserweight title from 2016 to 2017 and the European cruiserweight title from 2015 to 2016. After retiring from boxing in November 2018, he ventured into acting, appearing in notable films such as Creed and Creed III.

Standing tall at 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) with an impressive reach of 74 inches (188 cm), Bellew will undoubtedly bring his physical prowess to the challenges alongside fellow newcomer Frankie Dettori, who stands at just 5 feet 4.

In terms of his personal life, Bellew is happily married to Rachael Roberts. The couple tied the knot at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire in 2018. Bellew credits his wife for persuading him to participate in I’m A Celebrity, stepping far beyond his comfort zone.

Bellew and Roberts have three children together named Corey, Cobey, and Carter, who serve as Tony’s motivation and inspiration throughout this new adventure.

While Bellew may not consider himself a typical celebrity, he aims to leave a lasting impact on the show, paving the way for his children’s pride in their father’s achievements. He anticipates personal growth, overcoming fears, and learning more about himself through the I’m A Celebrity experience.

