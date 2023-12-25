AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm Shows Her Timeless Charm in a Festive Holiday Interview

In a delightful twist on holiday content, AEW has released a special black-and-white interview featuring none other than the “timeless” Toni Storm, the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion. In this exclusive digital video, Storm exudes her signature old-school actress style as she answers holiday-related questions with her unique charm.

Dressed impeccably and sporting her iconic vintage-inspired look, Storm brings a touch of class and elegance to the interview. Her responses are filled with warmth and a hint of nostalgia, as she reminisces about festive traditions and shares her favorite holiday memories. Viewers will surely be captivated her timeless allure and the genuine joy she emanates throughout the interview.

But the festivities don’t end there. AEW has also treated fans to a compilation video on their official X page, featuring various AEW stars and personalities revealing their celebrity crushes for a holiday smooch under the mistletoe. This fun and lighthearted content gives fans a glimpse into the playful side of their favorite AEW personalities, adding a festive twist to their already thrilling world of professional wrestling.

And as a cherry on top, AEW took to social media to shower birthday wishes upon two esteemed individuals. One post celebrates the special day of Kyle Fletcher, the ROH Television Champion from Aussie Open, highlighting his accomplishments and contributions to the wrestling industry. The other post pays tribute to Pat Buck, a beloved member of the AEW community, on his birthday.

In conclusion, AEW continues to deliver engaging and entertaining content, blending the worlds of wrestling and holiday cheer. Whether it’s Toni Storm’s timeless charm in the holiday interview, the AEW stars’ celebrity crushes, or the heartfelt birthday wishes, fans have plenty to enjoy during this festive season.