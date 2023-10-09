Toni Braxton Celebrates 56th Birthday and Raises Awareness for Lupus

Toni Braxton celebrated her 56th birthday in style, and she made sure to use the occasion to raise awareness for lupus. The R&B singer took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself in a black robe, posing against a black wall. The photo showcases Braxton’s angles and her signature pixie cut, as she serves up a smoldering gaze at the camera.

This birthday holds special significance for Braxton, as it comes after a serious health scare last year. In September 2022, she was hospitalized to unblock the main artery in her heart due to her systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Speaking to PEOPLE in April, Braxton revealed that she had initially put off seeking medical attention, but her doctor’s persistence led her to get tested.

The results showed that her left main coronary artery was 80% blocked, and she needed a coronary stent to prevent a potentially fatal heart attack. Braxton emphasized the importance of timely medical intervention, as she could have lost her life if left untreated.

In her ongoing efforts to raise awareness for lupus, Braxton recently attended the Walk to End Lupus event in Downtown Los Angeles. The event aims to fund lupus research, increase awareness about the disease, and garner public support for the millions of Americans affected lupus.

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes the immune system to attack healthy tissues and organs. It can result in a range of symptoms, including inflammation, joint pain, fatigue, and organ damage. It predominantly affects women, with African American women being at a higher risk.

Braxton’s bravery in sharing her personal battle with lupus serves as an inspiration for others living with the disease. Her birthday photo not only showcases her beauty and strength but also reminds us of the importance of early detection and proactive healthcare.

Sources:

– PEOPLE (No URL provided)