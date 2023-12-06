Brentford Striker Ivan Toney Could be Arsenal’s Missing Piece

Arsenal’s latest victory against Luton Town solidified their lead in the Premier League table, showcasing their strong defensive record. However, it’s clear that the Gunners could benefit from a more potent attacking threat. This is where Ivan Toney, the Brentford striker, enters the picture.

Toney, who recently posted a photo of himself watching Arsenal’s match against Luton Town, has fueled speculation about a potential move to the Gunners. While Toney celebrated Declan Rice’s goal in the photo, it’s not just their off-pitch friendship that has raised eyebrows. The 27-year-old striker has openly admitted his desire to play for a top club, making Arsenal a likely destination.

What makes Toney such an attractive prospect for Arsenal is his impressive track record. Last season, he scored 20 top-flight goals, placing him among the elite goal scorers such as Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. With the Gunners currently lacking a prolific striker, Toney’s arrival could significantly bolster their attacking prowess.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has also voiced his support for signing Toney, stating that he would be the final piece of the puzzle for manager Mikel Arteta. Wright believes that Toney’s ability to bury crucial chances would make a significant difference in tight matches, potentially even propelling Arsenal to the Premier League title.

However, acquiring Toney will not be an easy task for Arsenal. Brentford values their star striker highly and would demand a substantial fee, potentially around $73 million, to part ways with him. Moreover, they might face competition from Chelsea, who is also reportedly interested in securing Toney’s signature.

Additionally, Toney is currently serving a ban for gambling on matches, but he will be eligible to play again in January. This timing aligns with the winter transfer window, increasing the likelihood of a potential move to Arsenal.

As Arsenal continues their successful campaign, it’s clear that they need a goal-scoring threat like Ivan Toney to enhance their chances of securing a top spot in the league. Only time will tell if the Gunners can overcome the obstacles and make Toney their newest addition.