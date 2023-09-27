The Open Network: A Path to Success

The Open Network project has gained popularity with the launch of a wallet on Telegram, but its journey to success has been long and challenging. The project began in 2020 with the TON Foundation, a non-profit group of supporters and enthusiasts working on the development of a decentralized Layer 1 blockchain.

The Telegram team created the Open Network, with the Gram coin as its native token. In 2018, they successfully raised almost $3 billion in the initial round of the ICO. The following year, they launched the TON testnet and developed a full node code. However, their plans for the main network launch were halted the intervention of the U.S. Securities Commission (SEC). The ICO violated American law as U.S. investors participated, leading Telegram founder, Pavel Durov, to announce the closure of the project.

The vision for TON was to create a decentralized and open internet, allowing users to buy, send, and store assets through an easy-to-use application. The platform aimed to provide fast, transparent, and secure payment services with minimal fees. The developers’ mission encompassed creating a full-fledged ecosystem with decentralized storage, services, an anonymous network, and instant payment and transaction processing.

The TON ecosystem includes a layer 1 blockchain, a domain name system (TON DNS), a storage system, and TON websites. The native token, Toncoin (TON), serves as a means of payment and earning money through staking. The TON website offers various sections for users, including wallets, services for buying and selling Toncoin, staking options, and payment setup.

While TON’s popularity has risen due to the launch of a wallet on Telegram, its performance in the DeFi and NFT sectors is lacking. The blockchain ranks 10th on CoinMarketCap, and its audience consists mainly of users under 21 years old. The Open Network’s connection to Telegram has played a significant role in its development and success. Telegram integrated the TON blockchain to launch its short domain name service and introduced a crypto wallet mini-application within the messenger. This move positions Telegram as a potential rival to the Chinese messenger WeChat, as users can now communicate and make payments through the platform.

