The TON Foundation and MEXC Partner to Promote Web3 Accessibility

The TON Foundation, the organization behind decentralized blockchain platform The Open Network (TON), has announced a strategic partnership with MEXC, a cryptocurrency exchange. This partnership aims to promote global Web3 accessibility and remove barriers to entry in the blockchain space.

As part of this agreement, MEXC will provide marketing services and promotional efforts for TON-based projects listed on its platform. The exchange also plans to introduce a collateral lending service for TON tokens and waive trading fees associated with the digital asset. This move is intended to align the cost structure of TON with other cryptocurrencies on the exchange.

MEXC Ventures, the venture capital arm of MEXC, will continue funding TON-based mini apps, as well as support ongoing TON projects such as Megaton Finance and TONPlay. The two organizations are also discussing potential funding for a cryptocurrency wallet integrated into the Telegram messenger, with the aim of promoting wider adoption of the Web3 ecosystem.

The TON blockchain has been a key focus for Telegram founder Pavel Durov, who sees its potential in expanding the capabilities of the Telegram messaging platform. In September, Telegram introduced the TON Wallet as a mini-app, allowing users to access cryptocurrencies like TON, Bitcoin, and Tether directly from the app’s interface. Durov has emphasized that TON Wallet is a third-party application developed the open-source community, as Telegram had to discontinue its involvement in TON’s development in 2020 due to legal issues.

This partnership with MEXC represents a significant step towards advancing global Web3 accessibility and making blockchain technology more user-friendly. The TON Foundation and MEXC are committed to promoting wider adoption of the Web3 ecosystem and making crypto as easy to use as texting on Telegram.

Sources:

– Blockchain News

– Cryptocurrency News