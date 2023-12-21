Toms River Regional School District Urges Community Support for Referendum

The Toms River Regional School District is seeking community support for a proposed referendum that would incorporate Seaside Heights’ students and staff into the district. Superintendent Michael Citta emphasized the importance of the referendum, stating that it would restore millions of dollars in state funding cuts.

The nine-member school board recently voted 7 to 2 in favor of requesting the referendum from the New Jersey Acting Education Commissioner. If approved, voters in Toms River, Beachwood, South Toms River, and Pine Beach would decide whether to include Seaside Heights in the regional school district.

Citta explained that adding Seaside Heights to the district would bring back much-needed state aid, as the district has faced significant funding cuts from Trenton. The incorporation of Seaside Heights’ school district would restore $14.4 million in funding cuts from the 2022-2023 school year, as well as an additional $4.5 million projected to be cut this year.

Without action, the Toms River Regional School District is at risk of laying off over 100 teachers and eliminating extracurricular activities and sports programs in the near future. The district currently faces a $26.6 million shortfall for the 2024-2025 school year.

If the districts merge, Toms River Regional would qualify for state funding restoration under a new law passed in August. The law allows regional school districts serving five or more municipalities to receive funding if they have administrative per-pupil costs at least 15% below the state average and have raised school taxes to the maximum allowed law over the previous five years.

By incorporating Seaside Height’s $7.1 million school budget into the regional budget, Toms River Regional could eliminate its $26 million fiscal loss.

Both Seaside Heights and Toms River Regional school districts face challenges in garnering public support for the referendum, despite the potential financial benefits. Supporters argue that the consolidation would provide tax relief and improve the educational experience for students. However, opponents express concerns about losing the unique community atmosphere of smaller schools like Hugh J. Boyd Elementary in Seaside Heights.

The decision will ultimately be in the hands of the voters, who will have the opportunity to shape the future of education in the region through their votes on the proposed referendum.