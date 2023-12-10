Toms River Board of Education to Discuss Regionalization Proposal with Seaside Heights School District

The Toms River Regional Board of Education is set to meet on Friday, December 8th, to address the proposed regionalization with the Seaside Heights School District. The meeting, which will take place at Toms River High School North, will begin with an executive session at 5 p.m., followed a business session at 5:30 p.m. The full agenda for the meeting has been made available on the district’s website, including a resolution and a 104-page report on the proposed regionalization. Interested individuals can access these documents online for more information.

For those unable to attend in person, the board meeting will also be streamed live. A link to access the live stream will be published within 48 hours prior to the meeting, providing an opportunity for remote participation.

While the details of the regionalization proposal and its potential impact on both school districts remain to be fully explored, this upcoming meeting signals a significant step towards potential collaboration and partnership between Toms River and Seaside Heights. Regionalization, if pursued, could lead to a variety of educational benefits, including increased resources, expanded course offerings, and enhanced extracurricular opportunities for students. However, it is essential to fully examine the proposal and consider the concerns and needs of all stakeholders before moving forward with any decisions.