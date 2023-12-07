Remembering the Legacy of P. David Correll

Dec. 4, 2023– Toms River, New Jersey mourns the loss of P. David Correll, a beloved figure in the community and a cherished educator at High School South. Although it is difficult to capture the full extent of his impact, Correll’s legacy as the “Voice of the Indians” and as a dedicated teacher and mentor will be remembered for years to come.

Correll’s passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him and the countless students he influenced throughout his 43-year career at South. His booming voice echoed through the hallways, filling the school with a sense of unity and spirit. Whether it was leading the cheers during football games or delivering morning announcements, Correll’s voice was a familiar presence that brought joy to the students.

However, Correll was more than just a voice. He was an educator who instilled a love for history in his students, sparking the creation of enduring traditions at the school. From Senior Week festivities to the preservation of the Victory Bell and the Most Loyal Fan Award, Correll’s dedication to honoring the past shaped the school’s identity.

Superintendent Mike Citta expressed his gratitude for Correll’s profound impact on the school and the community. “He was the voice of the school, famously, but also the face of the school and its spirit. He positively impacted too many students, too many people to count, but I count myself lucky to be one of them. He will be sorely missed.”

As news of Correll’s passing spread, an outpouring of love and memories flooded social media platforms. This heartfelt tribute serves as a testament to the remarkable influence he had on countless lives. It is a reminder that it is never too late to express appreciation and affection to those who mean the most to us.

P. David Correll’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of students at High School South. His unwavering commitment to education and his contagious spirit will forever be remembered as an integral part of Toms River’s history. May his soul rest in eternal peace.