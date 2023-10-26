Rock Out This Halloween with the Cult Classic Trick or Treat Now Streaming on SCREAMBOX

Looking for a frightfully good time this Halloween? Look no further because SCREAMBOX, the ultimate streaming service for horror fans, has just added a thrilling treat to their lineup. They have officially acquired the 1986 cult classic horror film Trick or Treat, directed Charles Martin Smith, and it’s now available to stream exclusively on their platform.

For the first time ever, fans can indulge in the macabre world of Trick or Treat, thanks to the new restoration Synapse Films. This restoration has brought the film back to life in stunning 4K quality, showcasing its nostalgic charm and eerie atmosphere. This is a must-see for die-hard horror enthusiasts and those looking to relive the frights of the 80s.

Trick or Treat tells the story of Eddie Weinbauer, a bullied teenage boy who stumbles upon a way to resurrect his heavy metal idol, Sammi Curr, played the late rock legends Gene Simmons and Ozzy Osbourne. However, Eddie soon discovers that this supernatural power comes with a sinister secret, as it can unleash demonic terror upon anyone who crosses Curr’s path.

This horror gem not only features a stellar cast, with Marc Price and Doug Savant in leading roles, but also serves as a celebration of 80s metal music. It expertly weaves together the best elements of the genre with a satanic undertone, making it a unique and thrilling experience for horror and music lovers alike.

SCREAMBOX, known for curating a diverse selection of horror content, continues to cater to fans of all tastes. Alongside Trick or Treat, the platform offers an extensive library of classic horror films, indie hits, and popular horror series. Whether you’re in the mood for slasher flicks or supernatural thrillers, SCREAMBOX has it all.

So, this Halloween season, dim the lights, grab some popcorn, and experience the hair-raising nostalgia of Trick or Treat on SCREAMBOX. It’s time to stream, scream, and make this Halloween a night to remember.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Where can I stream Trick or Treat?



A: Trick or Treat is exclusively available for streaming on the horror-focused platform SCREAMBOX. You can access it on various devices such as iOS, Android, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Comcast, Cox, and Screambox.com.

Q: Is Trick or Treat a newly released film?



A: Trick or Treat was originally released in 1986. However, this is the first time the film has been restored and made available for streaming. The restoration, done Synapse Films, has breathed new life into the cult classic, delighting fans with its 4K quality.

Q: What can I expect from Trick or Treat?



A: Trick or Treat is a horror film set in the 1980s that combines elements of heavy metal music with supernatural terror. It follows the story of Eddie Weinbauer, who discovers a way to resurrect his favorite rock star, Sammi Curr. However, this power comes with dire consequences as Curr unleashes havoc upon those who stand in his way.

Q: What other horror content does SCREAMBOX offer?



A: SCREAMBOX boasts a wide range of horror content to cater to all types of horror fans. From classic horror films like Slumber Party Massacre and House on Haunted Hill to indie hits like The Outwaters and Terrifier 2, there’s something for everyone. The platform also features horror series such as The Island and Masters of Horror.

Q: How can I access SCREAMBOX?



A: SCREAMBOX can be accessed through various channels, including their official website, Screambox.com, as well as on iOS, Android, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Comcast, and Cox. Simply sign up for the service and enjoy a thrilling library of horror content at your fingertips.