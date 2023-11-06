Katie Hopkins and Tommy Robinson Return to Social Media Platform X

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has recently reinstated the accounts of controversial figures Katie Hopkins and Tommy Robinson. Both individuals faced permanent bans from the platform in the past for violating X’s rules on “abuse and hateful conduct.” However, they have now been welcomed back into the digital realm.

Katie Hopkins, known for her appearance in the third series of The Apprentice, came under fire in 2020 for her critical remarks about the Black Lives Matter movement and her feud with footballer Marcus Rashford. These actions resulted in her ban from X, despite having over one million followers at the time. Hopkins expressed her gratitude towards Elon Musk and the Twitter community for their support in bringing her and Tommy Robinson back. In her return post, she emphasized unity and the ongoing fight for freedom.

Tommy Robinson, the former leader of the far-right English Defence League, had his account deactivated in 2018 due to his violation of X’s “hateful conduct” policy. Robinson’s comeback post featured a clip from David Hasselhoff’s iconic song “Looking For Freedom,” cleverly superimposing his face onto the Baywatch star’s body. Robinson also thanked Elon Musk for his role in overturning the ban and acknowledged the challenges he has faced for shedding light on uncomfortable truths.

Despite facing legal troubles, such as being sued and ordered to pay damages for spreading false information about a Syrian schoolboy, Robinson remains a prominent figure on X with a following of 345,000. Similarly, Katie Hopkins continues to attract attention with her controversial statements and boasts a followership of 963,000.

The reinstatement of Hopkins and Robinson on X raises questions about the platform’s stance on hate speech and the role it plays in amplifying divisive figures. Some argue that providing a space for these individuals perpetuates harmful narratives, while others believe in the importance of free speech and allowing diverse perspectives to be heard.

Ultimately, the return of Hopkins and Robinson to X signals a complex relationship between social media platforms and their responsibility to regulate content. It remains to be seen how their presence will impact online discourse and the conversations surrounding their controversial views.

FAQs

1. When were Katie Hopkins and Tommy Robinson banned from X?

Katie Hopkins was permanently banned from the social media platform X in 2020, while Tommy Robinson faced a ban in 2018.

2. Why were they banned?

Both Hopkins and Robinson were banned for violating X’s rules on “abuse and hateful conduct.”

3. Who welcomed them back to X?

Katie Hopkins expressed her gratitude towards Elon Musk and the Twitter community for their support in bringing her and Tommy Robinson back to X.

4. What legal troubles has Tommy Robinson faced?

Tommy Robinson was sued a Syrian schoolboy for spreading false information about him and was ordered to pay £100,000 in damages.

5. How many followers do Hopkins and Robinson have on X?

Since their return to X, Tommy Robinson has accumulated a following of 345,000, while Katie Hopkins boasts a followership of 963,000.