Tommy Rees Faces Backlash on Social Media Due to Alabama’s Offensive Struggles

Alabama’s offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees, is under fire on social media after the team’s struggles in their recent games. After a lackluster performance against USF last week, the Crimson Tide faced further difficulties in the first half of their game against No. 15 Ole Miss.

During one play, the Tide managed to get the ball inside the Rebels’ 2-yard line after a blocked punt. However, they lost yards on three consecutive plays and had to settle for a field goal attempt. The frustrations with the team’s offensive struggles led to a wave of criticism on social media, with most of it being directed at Rees.

Many fans expressed their disbelief and frustration with the offensive playcalling Rees. They criticized decisions such as lining up in shotgun formation on the 1-yard line and not going under center on first and goal. Some even called for Rees to be fired, referring to him as the worst hire in Alabama football history.

If the offensive struggles continue in the second half of the game, it is expected that the Alabama faithful in attendance at Bryant-Denny Stadium may voice their discontent with boos. There is mounting pressure on Rees to get the offense back on track and prove his worth as the offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide.

