Tommy Fury Reveals Disinterest in Social Media

Tommy Fury, the boxer and fiancé of social media influencer Molly-Mae Hague, has confessed that he is not a fan of social media. In an interview with The Times, Fury expressed his lack of understanding regarding social media and how people use it to compare their lives with strangers. He stated, “Social media isn’t really my thing. I’ve never understood it because I’m not that way inclined.”

Despite his disinterest in social media, Fury commended his fiancée for her success as an influencer. Molly-Mae is one of the UK’s top social media influencers and has a large following of loyal fans. Fury recognized her skill in influencing and acknowledged her dedication to her career.

In the same interview, Fury also revealed his interest in pursuing bodybuilding once he is finished with boxing. He expressed his obsession with the idea of getting into bodybuilding and trying his hand at it.

Furthermore, Fury discussed how Molly-Mae dislikes his boxing career but supports him because it brings him happiness. He mentioned that she finds it difficult to watch him fight and gets worried about his safety. However, he commended her for standing him despite her dislike for the sport.

Currently, Fury is busy training for his upcoming match against KSI at Manchester Arena.