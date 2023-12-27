Transgender Actress Accuses Delta Airlines of Human Rights Violation for Misgendering Incident

In a recent incident, transgender actress Tommy Dorfman accused Delta Airlines of violating her human rights after she was repeatedly misgendered employees. Dorfman, known for her role in Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why,” took to TikTok to share a video of the row, which quickly went viral.

The video captured Dorfman confronting at least two Delta staff members at LaGuardia Airport in New York City. She accused them of intentionally misgendering her, stating that one off-camera employee did so repeatedly. The footage clearly shows Dorfman correcting the employee when they mistakenly referred to her as “he” instead of “she.”

The situation escalated when one Delta employee claimed that the misgendering was unintentional but accused Dorfman of being condescending. They even threatened to have her escorted out of the airport Port Authority personnel, emphasizing the timing of the incident, just three days before Christmas.

Following the incident, Dorfman shared the TikTok video, but later deleted it due to overwhelming negative comments. However, the video was downloaded and reposted other users, gaining significant traction across various platforms, including X.

Reacting to the incident, Delta Airlines stated that they were aware of the video and were actively investigating the matter. They also expressed their intention to reach out to Dorfman to gather more information about the incident.

Misgendering individuals, particularly transgender individuals, can have severe emotional and psychological impacts. It is essential for airlines and their employees to be respectful and inclusive, ensuring that all passengers feel safe, accepted, and seen. The outcome of Delta’s investigation will shed light on the company’s commitment to respecting the rights and identities of all passengers.