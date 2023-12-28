Tommy Dorfman Accuses Airline Employees of Misgendering; Sparks Conversation About Transphobia

In a recent incident at a New York airport, trans actress Tommy Dorfman accused two Delta Air Lines employees of “intentionally” misgendering her, which she described as a “human rights violation.” Dorfman shared a now-deleted TikTok video of herself confronting the airline staff during the holiday season.

The video captured an employee using Dorfman’s preferred pronoun “she” before unexpectedly referring to her as “he.” Upset the misgendering, the actress called out the employees for intentionally doing so multiple times. The response she received was dismissive, with one staff member claiming it wasn’t intentional and implying that Dorfman was being overly sensitive.

Dorfman’s post included the name of the employee involved, Tristan, and mentioned that he had consented to the footage being shared. She expressed her disappointment in Delta’s handling of the situation, highlighting the transphobia she experienced and even the threat of being arrested at the airport.

While the events leading up to the confrontation remain unclear, Delta has confirmed that it is aware of the video and is currently investigating the incident. This incident has sparked a broader conversation about transphobia and the mistreatment of transgender individuals in public spaces, calling for more awareness and sensitivity training among airline staff and employees across industries.

Tommy Dorfman gained fame through her role in the popular Netflix series 13 Reasons Why and has since become an advocate for trans rights. She also hosts a podcast called My First Time where she interviews trans activists, further amplifying important conversations around transgender experiences.

Dorfman’s public transition, which she shared in a 2021 interview with Time Magazine, highlights the challenges faced transgender individuals and the importance of respecting their identities. It is crucial for society as a whole to recognize the significance of misgendering and take steps towards creating a more inclusive and understanding environment for everyone.