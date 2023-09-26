How to Disable Notifications and Enhance Privacy on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is the most widely used instant messaging application among mobile device users, whether they have an iOS or Android operating system. The app’s popularity can be attributed to its features and regular updates. In the coming weeks, WhatsApp will be adding new emojis and introducing the option to customize the app’s color to a more minimalist design, along with some changes to the “Channels” feature.

One feature of WhatsApp is its notifications, which alert users to incoming messages. However, these notifications can sometimes be bothersome. Users often wonder if there is a way to disable them. According to the Depor portal, disabling notifications on WhatsApp is known as “silent mode”. It’s important to note that users should not turn off their data or disconnect from the internet to achieve this. Instead, they can follow these steps:

1. Open the settings on your mobile device.

2. Find the WhatsApp settings.

3. Look for the “Notifications” option.

4. Disable the notification settings.

By following these steps, users will activate silent mode on WhatsApp and will no longer receive constant notifications for incoming messages.

For users seeking greater privacy on the app, it is possible to hide their online status, last seen, and profile picture. The process is simple and can be done on either an iOS or Android device.

To hide the profile picture on WhatsApp:

1. Open WhatsApp.

2. Go to “Chats”.

3. Tap on “Settings”.

4. Select “Privacy”.

5. Choose “Profile Picture”.

6. Finally, select “Nobody”.

To hide the online status and last seen on WhatsApp:

1. Open the settings on your device.

2. Select “Privacy”.

3. Tap on “Online”.

4. Then, choose “Nobody”.

5. Repeat the same steps for “Last Seen”.

In order to prevent WhatsApp from occupying too much memory on a smartphone, users can apply the following tricks:

1. Clean old chats: Regularly review conversations and delete unnecessary chats or messages. WhatsApp allows users to archive important conversations without taking up space on the main screen.

2. Configure automatic media download: WhatsApp has a tool that allows users to configure the automatic download of photos, videos, and documents. By accessing this feature, users can choose what they want to download and avoid automatic downloads for all files.

3. Limit multimedia download: The platform currently allows users to select which types of media files (photos, videos, or documents) they want to download. If unnecessary videos are being received, users can choose to block their automatic download.

4. Keep WhatsApp updated: By regularly updating the app to the latest version, users can benefit from improvements that optimize memory management and enhance the overall performance of the application.

By following these steps and utilizing these tips, WhatsApp users can disable notifications and enhance privacy while also optimizing the app’s memory usage.

