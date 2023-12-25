Tomato Mystery Solved on the International Space Station

A tomato that went missing on the International Space Station has finally been found, bringing an end to a months-long whodunnit that captivated astronauts and the public alike. Astronaut Frank Rubio, who had harvested one of the first tomatoes ever grown in space, admitted to misplacing it during a public event. Despite spending numerous hours searching for the missing tomato, Rubio was unable to locate it.

Speculation arose that Rubio had eaten the tomato, but he vehemently denied the accusation. However, when Rubio returned to Earth, the tomato was still missing. It wasn’t until a recent news conference that the seven-person crew remaining on the space station announced they had finally located the tomato. NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli confirmed that Rubio was innocent, putting an end to the blame game.

The location and condition of the tomato were not disclosed, but Rubio surmised in an earlier interview that it had likely shriveled up and become unrecognizable due to the humidity on the space station. With the mystery solved, the case is now closed.

Rubio’s return to Earth in September marked a historic moment, as he set a record for the longest time a US astronaut has ever spent in microgravity. Originally scheduled for a six-month stay, Rubio’s mission was extended to over a year due to a coolant leak on his original spacecraft. Despite the challenges he faced during his extended stay, Rubio maintained a positive attitude and focused on doing his best.

The discovery of the missing tomato brings a sense of closure to the intriguing tomato mystery on the International Space Station, proving once again that even the smallest things can captivate our attention, even all the way in outer space.