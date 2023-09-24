10 WhatsApp Tricks You Should Know

WhatsApp is a popular messaging app with various hidden features that many users are unaware of. If you want to enhance your WhatsApp experience and impress your friends, here are 10 little-known tricks you should try:

1. Edit Sent Messages: Did you make a mistake in a message you sent? No problem. Simply press and hold the message, click on the three dots in the top right corner, and select “Edit”. Keep in mind that the other person will be able to see that you edited the message, but they won’t be able to access the editing history.

2. Formatting Text: You can format your messages to make them stand out. To make text bold, add an asterisk (*) at the beginning and end of the word or sentence. To make it italic, use an underscore (_) instead of the asterisk. And to strikethrough text, use the tilde (~) symbol.

3. Chat with Yourself: Having a chat with yourself can be useful as a note-taking or reminder tool. To chat with yourself, open WhatsApp, click on the button to start a new conversation, and select your own number with the word “You” in parentheses.

4. Restrict Group Chats: If you’re an admin of a group chat, you can limit the activity of other participants. Go to the group chat, click on the name to view more information, click on the three dots, and select “Group Permissions”. Make sure to disable the “Send Messages” option.

5. Reply Privately in Group Chats: If you want to reply privately to a message in a group chat, press and hold the message, click on the three dots, and select “Reply Privately”. You will be redirected to the individual chat with that contact to send your private reply.

6. Conduct Polls: Want to gather opinions from your contacts? Use the polling feature. Go to a conversation, click on the clip icon, and select “Poll”. You can add a question and multiple options for others to vote on.

7. Dark Mode: If you prefer a darker theme for WhatsApp, go to the app settings, click on “Chats”, and then “Theme”. Select the “Dark” option to switch to dark mode.

8. Share High-Quality Photos: When sharing photos, you can maintain their quality enabling the “HD” option in the gallery preview. Click on the clip button, select “Gallery”, choose the file you want to share, and press the “HD” icon to adjust the photo quality.

9. Auto-Delete Messages: If you want your chats to be automatically cleared after a certain period of time, you can enable the auto-delete feature. Go to the chat, click on the three dots, and select “Temporary Messages”. Choose the duration from 1 day to 90 days.

10. Create Communities: WhatsApp allows you to create communities to organize specific group chats and send general announcements. To create a community, go to the chat section, click on the left tab, and select “New Community”. Add a name, description, and profile picture. You can easily add members and groups, as well as invite others through a link.

These WhatsApp tricks will help you make the most out of the messaging app and impress your contacts with your expertise.

Sources:

– El Universal