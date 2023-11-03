The Future of “Vanderpump Rules” After the #Scandoval: New Beginnings and a Spinoff

Bravo made an exciting announcement at BravoCon, revealing that Season 11 of the popular reality show “Vanderpump Rules” will premiere in January. Following a highly successful 10th season that captivated audiences with a scandalous cheating drama, the series became a cultural phenomenon and even received an Emmy nomination. However, the big question on everyone’s mind is: What can viewers expect from the show now that the dust has settled after the #Scandoval?

It appears that one thing is certain – there won’t be any redemption for cast member Tom Sandoval. After his affair with former castmate Rachel Leviss caused him to lose his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, Sandoval faced harsh criticism from both the BravoCon audience and Madix herself. Despite efforts from moderator Karamo Brown to silence the boos, Sandoval received no grace from the crowd. Even when a member of the audience called for empathy towards Sandoval, she was met with the same hostile response.

Madix, on the other hand, maintained her distance from Sandoval during the panel. As a contestant on the current season of “Dancing With the Stars,” Madix expressed her excitement about the experience, despite the physical strain it has put on her. She shared that she will continue rehearsing in Las Vegas late into the night, proving her determination to push through the challenges.

Adding to the anticipation, Bravo released the first teaser for Season 11, providing glimpses of the unfolding drama. The upcoming season is described several cast members as “sad,” but Sandoval refers to it as a “roller coaster” – hinting at intense emotional twists and turns.

During the panel, Sandoval and fellow cast member James Kennedy drew attention for their impressive physical transformations. When asked about their fitness secrets, Kennedy credited his gym routine, while Sandoval revealed that he had quit drinking six months ago, replacing his former vices with regular workouts.

In addition to Season 11, fans of “Vanderpump Rules” can look forward to a spinoff called “Vanderpump Valley.” This new show features ex-“Rules” cast members Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright. Despite their controversial exits from the original series due to allegations of toxic behavior, the trio returned as pundits during the #Scandoval and have now secured their own spinoff. “Vanderpump Valley” is expected to debut on Bravo next year, continuing the drama-filled saga that fans have come to love.

