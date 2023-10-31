Tom Sainsbury Tackles Snapchat Challenges in Portraying Christopher Luxon Impression

Renowned New Zealand comedian Tom Sainsbury is facing a difficult task in perfecting his Snapchat impression of incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. While Sainsbury has become widely known for his online impersonations of various National Party MPs, he reveals that capturing Luxon’s essence is proving to be a formidable challenge due to the limitations of Snapchat filters.

Sainsbury, who has successfully portrayed the likes of Paula Bennett, Bill English, and Judith Collins online, highlights the unique personality traits of each character. However, when it comes to Luxon, he admits that the available filters restrict his ability to accurately depict the new Prime Minister.

In an interview with The Project, Sainsbury confesses, “With Snapchat, you can either be bald or have someone’s face – you can’t have both.” While this limitation presents an obstacle, Sainsbury has found an alternative method to bring his Luxon impression to life.

“I’ve just got a picture of our friend, Mr. Luxon, and it’s just my lips that are superimposed onto it, so it’s monstrous,” Sainsbury explains. Although unconventional, this workaround proves effective and achieves the desired result.

As Sainsbury’s debut film, Loop Track, prepares for its theatrical release after receiving acclaim during the New Zealand International Film Festival, the comedian reveals that he has been simultaneously working on both future film projects and honing his portrayal of the new Prime Minister.

By embracing the challenges presented Snapchat’s restrictions, Sainsbury continues to amuse and entertain his audience with his unique brand of humor. While capturing the essence of Christopher Luxon may be difficult, Sainsbury’s determination and inventive approach ensure that his impression remains as entertaining as ever.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who is Tom Sainsbury?

Tom Sainsbury is a well-known New Zealand comedian known for his online impressions of National Party MPs and his debut film, Loop Track.

What are the challenges Tom Sainsbury is facing in portraying Christopher Luxon?

Tom Sainsbury is struggling with his Snapchat impression of Christopher Luxon due to the limitations of the available filters on the platform.

How has Tom Sainsbury found a workaround for his Luxon impression?

To overcome the limitations of Snapchat filters, Tom Sainsbury superimposes his own lips onto a picture of Christopher Luxon, resulting in a unique and humorous portrayal.

What other impressions has Tom Sainsbury done?

Tom Sainsbury has also portrayed National Party MPs such as Paula Bennett, Bill English, and Judith Collins online, with each character having a distinct personality.