New Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer Features Tom Petty’s “Love is a Long Road”

The recently leaked trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI is creating waves in the gaming world. Set to be released in 2025, the highly anticipated game showcases impressive graphics, new storylines, and introduces the franchise’s first female lead character. But what has really caught the attention of fans is the choice of music for the trailer – Tom Petty’s “Love is a Long Road” from 1989.

The song, which was originally released as the B-side to Petty’s hit single “Free Fallin'”, was co-written guitarist Mike Campbell and produced Jeff Lynne. Inspired Campbell’s motorcycle, the track exudes a sense of energy and drive. Rolling Stone even ranked it as one of Petty’s top 50 songs.

Interestingly, Petty and Campbell recorded a chaotic demo for the song, filled with drum fills. It was then refined with the help of LA session musician Jim Keltner, resulting in a finished track that rivaled the sleek energy of Petty’s “Runnin’ Down a Dream”.

In a serendipitous coincidence, Petty last performed “Love is a Long Road” live in 2013, the same year that Grand Theft Auto V was released. The popular game series has always featured curated soundtracks, and the music of GTA VI is highly anticipated fans. The inclusion of Tom Petty’s song in the trailer has sparked excitement and speculation about the overall soundtrack of the upcoming game.

While an exact release date for GTA VI has not been announced, fans can’t help but be intrigued this preview and the potential for an incredible gaming experience. With its combination of cutting-edge graphics, compelling stories, and now the iconic sound of Tom Petty, Grand Theft Auto VI is shaping up to be a game like no other.