Summary: The Miami Dolphins have clinched a playoff berth for the first time in decades, thanks in large part to the turnaround of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Despite facing injuries and starting backups on their offensive line, the Dolphins have proven themselves to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Tagovailoa, who had struggled in previous seasons, has shown significant improvement this year, thanks in part to his offseason training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. His accuracy and agility have impressed both fans and critics alike. Additionally, the Dolphins’ acquisition of receiver Tyreek Hill has added a new level of excitement to their offense. Hill, known for his game-changing plays, has proven himself to be worth the trade and the investment. With these key pieces in place, the Dolphins have overcome challenges and achieved a season record of 11-4. They are now prepared to face the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC’s top seed. The Dolphins’ success serves as a reminder that anything is possible in the NFL, and their playoff berth is a testament to their hard work and determination.