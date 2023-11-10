The Allure of Ancient Rome: A Fascinating Obsession

Having captivated audiences worldwide with his history podcast and bestselling books, historian Tom Holland sheds light on the modern allure of the Roman Empire. While many may dismiss the fascination as peculiar, Holland argues that Rome’s appeal lies in its power, mystique, and a certain sense of safety that comes with its ancient extinction, keeping the allure thrilling yet distant.

According to Holland, Rome’s grandeur and ferocity evoke a similar fascination experienced young boys with dinosaurs. The appeal lies in the thrill of something awe-inspiring and terrifying, while knowing that it remains safely in the past. Holland believes this allure extends to adults as well, providing an opportunity to ponder a civilization of immense power without the fear of encountering it firsthand.

Holland’s podcast, “The Rest Is History,” co-hosted with fellow historian Dominic Sandbrook, has become a sensation. With over 6 million monthly downloads and 20,000 paying subscribers, the show delves into various historical topics, catering to a wide audience worldwide, particularly those under 35 years old.

The popularity of the podcast has also led to sold-out live shows and a loyal fan base that includes celebrities like pop star Grimes and former prime minister Julia Gillard. Holland’s passion for history has taken him and Sandbrook on global adventures, captivating audiences with their unique blend of wit and knowledge.

Throughout his career, Holland has immersed himself in the world of history, yet he admits that podcasting was not initially his area of expertise. However, he recognizes the medium’s immense reach in conveying historical events and expresses his delight in the podcast’s success.

As Holland and I sit down for lunch at Andrew Edmunds, a renowned establishment in Soho, he shares anecdotes about the restaurant’s history and its significance to him. Reflecting on the challenging times of the COVID-19 lockdown, Holland emphasizes the joy of sharing a meal and a glass of wine with loved ones.

While Holland acknowledges being less of a food enthusiast, he attributes it to his past financial constraints. Nevertheless, he appreciates the culinary experience and finds pleasure in exploring diverse dining options.

The partnership between Holland and Sandbrook on their podcast stems from their shared passion for history. Their differing personalities, with Holland portraying a gentler historian, and Sandbrook’s punchy columns in the Daily Mail, adds to the dynamic and widespread appeal of their endeavors.

Ultimately, Holland’s insights shed light on the enduring allure of ancient Rome, a fascination that continues to captivate individuals of all ages. From the grandeur of the Roman Empire to the safety of experiencing it from a distance, Rome’s legacy has become an eternal source of inspiration and intrigue.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why are people so fascinated the Roman Empire?

The allure of the Roman Empire lies in its power, grandeur, and a sense of safety that comes with its ancient extinction. It provides a thrilling and exotic experience without the fear of encountering it in the present.

2. What is the popularity of Tom Holland’s podcast, “The Rest Is History”?

“The Rest Is History” podcast, co-hosted Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook, has a monthly download count of over 6 million and boasts 20,000 paying subscribers. Its global fan base includes people of all ages, with a significant portion under 35 years old.

3. What makes Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook’s partnership successful?

Holland and Sandbrook’s partnership thrives on their shared passion for history, despite their differing personalities. Holland’s gentle and urbane approach complements Sandbrook’s punchy and forthright style, making them an engaging and relatable duo.

4. Why is ancient Rome compared to dinosaurs?

Ancient Rome’s allure, particularly for young boys, can be likened to the fascination with dinosaurs. Both evoke a sense of awe and excitement due to their power and ferocity, but can be safely enjoyed from a distance.

5. How did podcasting become popular for historical events?

Tom Holland recognizes that podcasting offers the widest reach when conveying historical events. Whether it is through his own podcast or other history-focused shows, podcasting allows for in-depth storytelling and engagement with audiences worldwide.