Zendaya and Tom Holland Address Relationship Rumours

Amidst breakup rumours circulating on social media, Tom Holland has stepped forward to put an end to the speculation surrounding his relationship with Zendaya. In a recent video released TMZ, the British actor vehemently denies the allegations, saying, “Absolutely not.”

The rumours first began when Zendaya, 27, took the bold move of unfollowing everyone, including her boyfriend, on Instagram. Fans speculated that this was a sign of trouble in paradise, leading to a flurry of online conversations and debate. However, Zendaya did left one post dedicated to her admirers, though the reasons behind her social media clean-up remain unclear.

Interestingly, while Zendaya hasn’t shared any new content on her Instagram since removing her followers, Tom Holland still follows her on the platform. It’s worth noting that the actor himself has spoken about his limited presence on social media, admitting that he occasionally deletes and downloads the app intermittently.

Holland revealed in an interview with Buzzfeed that he often receives an overwhelming number of messages from Zendaya, making it challenging for him to keep up. This would explain his infrequent activity on social media platforms.

This recent exchange between the two stars has somewhat eased the concerns of their fans, who have been closely monitoring their relationship status. While neither Zendaya nor Holland have addressed the reason behind any potential social media cleanse, it is essential to respect their privacy and not jump to conclusions.

Celebrity relationships often come under scrutiny the public eye, and it’s important to remember that celebrities, like everyone else, deserve their personal space. As fans, let’s support Zendaya and Tom Holland in their individual endeavors, both on and off-screen.