Tom Holland and Zendaya Melt Hearts with Adorable Puppy Pictures

Tom Holland recently took to Instagram to share a series of heartwarming pictures of puppies from an NGO. One of the images features his Spider-Man co-star, Zendaya, holding a puppy in her arms.

In the post, accompanied a one-word caption, “Puppies,” Holland also tagged the organization, Battersea, which is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping dogs and cats since 1860.

The first image shows Holland kneeling in front of a litter of puppies, petting one of them, while the following pictures showcase the adorable puppies themselves. The final picture captures Zendaya with a sweet smile on her face, looking at the puppy she is holding.

Zendaya also shared her love for puppies on her Instagram story, with a cute image of a sleeping puppy and the caption, “Like… are you kidding me?”

Tom Holland’s post has gained close to 4 million likes within 14 hours, with comments pouring in from fans and official pages. Zendaya herself reacted with two emoticons, the Pleading Face and Melting Face emojis.

Instagram and Facebook also joined in on the cuteness overload. The official Instagram page commented, “The last pic” with a Smiling Face with Hearts emoji, while Facebook’s official page simply said, “Take them all home.” Other Instagram users expressed their delight, with one saying, “We are definitely being blessed with Tomdaya content this week, and I love it,” and another commenting, “I will never get tired of Tom and puppy content.”

The pictures shared Tom Holland and Zendaya have brought smiles and joy to many, reminding everyone of the pure happiness that puppies can bring.

