MegaCon Orlando 2024 to Showcase Star-Studded Lineup

MegaCon Orlando has just unveiled an impressive roster of celebrities set to grace next year’s event. Tom Hiddleston, Hayden Christensen, Ewan McGregor, and Ming-Na are among the notable names slated to make an appearance at the four-day fan convention.

Hiddleston, widely recognized for his portrayal of Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be available for meet and greets on Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, he will participate in a special Q&A session titled “Tom Hiddleston Live” on Sunday. Joining him is Paul Bettany, known for his role as Vision in the MCU, who was the first celebrity announced for the event.

Christensen, who delighted fans with his return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the “Star Wars” series “Ahsoka,” is scheduled to attend on Saturday. McGregor, famous for his portrayal of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the prequel films, will be present on both Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to these exciting guests, MegaCon Orlando has also secured appearances Susan Sarandon and Gene Davis, beloved stars of the iconic film “Thelma and Louise.” Tem Morrison from “The Book of Boba Fett” and Ming-Na from “The Book of Boba Fett” and “Mulan” will also be in attendance.

Fans can expect a fantastic lineup from other popular TV series, including “Stranger Things,” “Doctor Who,” and “Charmed.” Moreover, the convention will feature renowned comic book artists, voice-over artists, and cosplayers. Attendees can enjoy a diverse range of programming, including workshops, panels, and shopping opportunities.

Excitement for MegaCon Orlando is already building, and tickets for the event are now available for purchase on the official MegaCon website. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this star-studded extravaganza!