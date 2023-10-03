Tom Hanks and Other Celebrities Speak Out Against AI Deepfakes

Actor Tom Hanks recently posted a warning on Instagram about an unauthorized AI-generated version of himself being used to sell a dental plan. Hanks’ message quickly spread through various media outlets, raising concerns about the use of AI in digital media. CBS anchor Gayle King also shared her own experience with a similar scheme using her likeness to sell a weight-loss product. These incidents have brought attention to the potential dangers of AI deepfakes.

Hanks wrote on his Instagram feed, “BEWARE!! There’s a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it.” Similarly, King shared an AI-augmented video with the words “Fake Video” stamped across it, stating, “I’ve never heard of this product or used it! Please don’t be fooled these AI videos.”

YouTube celebrity MrBeast also spoke out about a deepfake scam, where a manipulated video of him was used to promote a fraudulent iPhone 15 giveaway. He expressed concerns about whether social media platforms are ready to handle the rise of AI deepfakes.

The scammers behind these incidents likely used existing videos of the celebrities and manipulated the lip movements to match AI-generated voice clones of them. The AI models were trained on vocal samples from publicly available work. This raises ethical and legal concerns regarding the use of AI in the media and entertainment industry. Hollywood actors’ union, SAG-AFTRA, has expressed worries about the creation of digital replicas of actors without proper compensation or approval.

Dealing with AI deepfakes poses a challenge. Companies like Google and OpenAI are working on plans to watermark AI-generated content and track provenance through metadata. However, watermarks have been easily defeated in the past, and open source AI tools without watermarks are readily available. Regulatory efforts to restrict AI software may inadvertently hinder legitimate researchers while allowing fraudsters to continue using the technology. Social media platforms will also need to increase moderation efforts to identify and remove suspicious content flagged users.

The spread of AI deepfakes undermines trust in communications technologies and threatens the reliability of media. As technology advances, the chaos caused synthesized fakes becomes a pressing issue. Regulation alone may not be sufficient in addressing this problem.