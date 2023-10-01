Tom Hanks Denounces AI Reproduction in Dental Insurance Ad

Tom Hanks took to Instagram to denounce an ad featuring an AI reproduction of him selling dental insurance. In a post, Hanks warned his followers to beware of the video, clarifying that he has nothing to do with it. This incident sheds light on the use of AI technology to replicate real people and raises concerns about the potential misuse and manipulation of their image and voice.

The fact that AI is being used to sell scams instead of authentic products is a testament to the need for AI protection. SAG-AFTRA actors are currently fighting for safeguards against the exploitation of their likeness and work in their new contract with the AMPTP.

The implications of AI-created content go beyond dental insurance ads. Imagine seeing your own face and hearing your own voice selling a product without your consent. This kind of manipulation raises questions about the authenticity of online content and the potential erosion of trust in digital media.

Furthermore, this phenomenon highlights the disparity in opportunities for real people in the advertising industry. While major companies invest in AI-generated content, talented individuals who have worked hard to be a part of advertising campaigns are overlooked.

AI-generated “content” like this is detrimental to culture and humanity. It undermines the integrity of authentic human creativity and perpetuates a culture of scams and deceit. It is crucial to establish measures to protect individuals from having their image and voice misused AI technology.

Sources:

– Variety (Instagram post Tom Hanks)

– No additional URLs provided.