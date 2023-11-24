Tom Cruise Supports Agent Maha Dakhil Amidst Backlash Over Social Media Posts

In a recent turn of events, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has shown his support for his agent Maha Dakhil after she faced internal backlash and resigned from her leadership roles at talent agency CAA. Maha had reposted Instagram Stories in support of Palestine, which stirred controversy within the agency. As a result, she was relieved of her duties as co-chief of the motion pictures department but allowed to remain as an agent after Tom Cruise voiced his support for her.

Tom Cruise took the extraordinary step of meeting with Maha Dakhil in person at her CAA office on November 15. Sources reveal that the actor wanted to show his support for his embattled agent and offer his solidarity amidst the ongoing controversy.

Maha Dakhil had sparked a firestorm with her Instagram posts, including one that shed light on the denial of ongoing genocide. After facing internal and external backlash, she deleted the posts and issued a public apology. Maha acknowledged her mistake and expressed her commitment to humanity and peace.

It is important to note that Maha is not the only figure dividing Hollywood over the Israel-Hamas conflict. Susan Sarandon, another prominent actor, recently faced consequences for speaking at a pro-Palestine rally. The Hollywood talent agency UTA dropped her as a client following her remarks at the rally.

In conclusion, Tom Cruise’s support for Maha Dakhil sends a strong message amidst the controversy surrounding her social media posts. This incident sheds light on the complexities of navigating political topics for public figures in the entertainment industry.

FAQ

1. What was the controversy surrounding Maha Dakhil?

Maha Dakhil faced internal backlash and resigned from her leadership roles at talent agency CAA after reposting Instagram Stories in support of Palestine.

2. How did Tom Cruise support Maha Dakhil?

Tom Cruise met with Maha Dakhil in person to show his support after she faced backlash for her social media posts.

3. Who else faced consequences over their pro-Palestine stance?

Susan Sarandon, another prominent actor, was dropped as a client talent agency UTA after speaking at a pro-Palestine rally.