Isabella Kidman Cruise Makes Rare Appearance on Instagram

Isabella “Bella” Kidman Cruise, the adopted daughter of actors Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, made a rare social media appearance on Sunday, Sept. 17, when she shared a selfie on her Instagram. In the photo, Bella looks coyly at the camera, wearing a simple white top and several gold necklaces and a ring.

Bella, who is an artist, typically shares images of her artwork with her nearly 52,000 followers. She sells her work, including reasonably priced totes, pins, and limited edition prints, on her website. According to the site, Bella has been drawing since she was a child and has been evolving in her arts ever since. While her go-to medium was pen and paper, she has recently started exploring digital formats as well.

Bella was adopted Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in 1992, after their marriage in 1990. The Hollywood couple also has a son named Connor. Both Bella and Connor have chosen to stay out of the public eye and their parents have respected their privacy keeping their lives away from the limelight.

As Nicole Kidman is set to receive the Life Achievement Award at the American Film Institute (AFI) ceremony, it is rumored that Bella and Connor may not be in attendance, although they have been invited. A source says that Nicole understands Connor’s loyalty to his father and doesn’t expect him to come, but she hopes that Bella might make it. Nicole will be accompanied her two daughters with husband Keith Urban, Sunday and Faith.

