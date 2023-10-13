Tech Giant Meta Unveils AI Chatbots Resembling Celebrities on Instagram

Meta, the technology giant formerly known as Facebook, has launched a series of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots on Instagram that bear a remarkable resemblance to top celebrities like Tom Brady, Kendall Jenner, and Paris Hilton. These AI assistants, called Meta AI, are designed to specialize in specific categories and answer users’ questions. They utilize Meta’s open-source large language model called Llama 2 to chat directly with users, providing information or advice on various topics.

The AI chatbots, modeled after celebrities, will don the likeness and conversational styles of these famous personalities. However, it is important to note that users are interacting with AI versions rather than the physical celebrities themselves. Meta intends to integrate these chatbots directly into existing platforms like Instagram and Facebook, attracting and retaining Gen Z users.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg explained that having celebrity faces as AI assistants can be entertaining for users and can also allow celebrities to engage more with their fans. These celebrity AI versions, known as “masks,” are created to tailor-make an assistant that meets users’ needs at any given moment.

Users can interact with these AI chatbots sending them a direct message on Instagram. Meta has committed to improving the chatbot experience over time based on user interactions and feedback.

As part of the campaign, several Florida celebrities have been involved in the AI chatbox launch. Tom Brady, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, introduced his AI clone, named “Bru,” who is characterized as a wisecracking sports debater. Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade is also part of the campaign, with his AI clone named “Victor” motivating users to be their best self.

Meta has also introduced 28 additional AI assistants that users can interact with on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. These AI chatbots are portrayed as a new cast of characters, each with their own unique backstories.

While some users expressed confusion and alarm at the sudden appearance of these celebrity AI accounts, Meta aims to enhance the overall experience and engagement with its AI models through user feedback and continuous improvement.

Sources:

– The Verge

– The Wall Street Journal

– The Information