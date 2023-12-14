Tom Brady Set to Roast Himself in Comedy Special

Summary: Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady is set to participate in a highly-anticipated comedy roast of his life and career as part of the upcoming Netflix is a Joke Fest in 2024. The event, titled “The Greatest Roast of All Time” (G.R.O.A.T.), will take place next spring in Los Angeles and will feature Brady’s famous friends and rivals, including Peyton and Eli Manning and Rob Gronkowski. Tickets for the live event are on sale, and Netflix will also record the roast for a possible release on the platform.

In a surprising move, Tom Brady, the legendary quarterback, has agreed to roast himself in a comedy special set to take place during the upcoming Netflix is a Joke Fest. Titled “The Greatest Roast of All Time,” the event has been highly anticipated since Netflix first proposed the idea last year with a 2023 date. However, due to scheduling conflicts, the roast has now been rescheduled for next spring.

Taking place on Saturday, May 5, at The Forum in Los Angeles, this star-studded roast will see Brady’s friends and frenemies come together to humorously poke fun at his illustrious NFL career. With the renowned “Roastmaster General” Jeff Ross as the emcee, the audience can expect a night filled with laughter and playful banter.

Those eager to witness the roast firsthand can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster, with public sales starting on Friday and pre-sales on Thursday. However, for those unable to attend in person, Netflix will be recording the event for a probable future release on its streaming platform.

The presence of Brady’s famous friends and rivals, such as Peyton and Eli Manning and Rob Gronkowski, suggests that the roast will be a lighthearted and entertaining affair. For fans of the New England Patriots who may be sensitive to jokes about infamous moments like David Tyree’s Super Bowl catch, this comedy special may not be for them. Nonetheless, the rest of us can look forward to an evening of laughter and camaraderie as Tom Brady takes center stage in this unique and self-deprecating event.