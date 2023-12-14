Tom Brady to Be Featured in Hilarious Roast on Netflix

Summary: Netflix is gearing up for “The Greatest Roast of All-Time” which will feature seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady. The comedy fest, set to take place in early May, will showcase a lineup of famous comedians like Chris Rock, Ali Wong, John Mulaney, and more. The roast, which will be hosted Jeff Ross, will be held at The Forum in Los Angeles and will include appearances Brady’s “famous friends and frenemies.”

In a surprising turn of events, Tom Brady, who retired from the NFL in 2022 after two decades in the league, will be the target of a lighthearted roast on Netflix. The streaming service’s upcoming comedy fest, called “Netflix is a Joke,” will bring together a star-studded lineup of comedians to poke fun at the legendary quarterback.

Brady’s roast, scheduled for next year, has generated excitement and anticipation among fans and viewers. It comes as no surprise that the NFL icon’s retirement has sparked speculation about his next career move. Radar Online previously reported that Brady had expressed interest in pursuing a career in comedy post-retirement, even mentioning plans for a comedy special after his appearance in the film “80 for Brady.”

However, not all comedy endeavors sit well with Brady. Earlier this year, the quarterback’s legal representatives sent a cease-and-desist letter to comedians Will Sasso and Chad Kultgen. The letter addressed an hour-long AI-generated comedy special titled “It’s Too Easy! A Simulated Hour-Long Comedy Special,” featuring an artificial intelligence version of Brady. The special drew criticism for its crass jokes, leading to Brady’s team requesting its removal.

As the countdown to the roast begins, fans are eager to see how Brady handles being the center of comedic attention. With a star-studded lineup and a renowned host, “The Greatest Roast of All-Time” promises to be an unforgettable event that will leave viewers in stitches.