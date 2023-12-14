Tom Brady to be Featured in Netflix Comedy Special

Tom Brady, the legendary NFL quarterback, is set to star in a new Netflix comedy special. As part of the upcoming 2024 Netflix Is a Joke Fest, Brady will be the center of attention in the Greatest Roast of All Time, also known as GROAT. The event, which will take place on May 5 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., will be recorded for Netflix and hosted Jeff Ross, known as the “Roastmaster General” from Comedy Central.

The special will consist of Brady’s “famous friends and frenemies” coming together to playfully insult the football icon, making for an entertaining and lighthearted evening. While the other participants have not yet been announced, Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer are confirmed to be part of the lineup.

The Netflix Is a Joke Fest is not just about this celebrity roast. It is a grand comedy event that will span from May 2 to May 12, featuring over 300 live stand-up shows, table reads, and special events at more than 35 venues across Los Angeles. Famous comedians like Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Burr, John Mulaney, Sarah Silverman, Kevin Hart, and many others will be taking the stage to entertain audiences during this 11-day festival.

Robbie Praw, the Netflix VP of Stand-up and Comedy Formats, expressed excitement about the festival, highlighting the current state of comedy and its rising popularity. Praw emphasized that Netflix has witnessed the growth of stand-up comedy over the years, with comedians achieving immense success and amassing large followings. The festival aims to capture this moment and bring together the best comedians in the world for a truly unforgettable experience.

Tickets for the festival events will be available for purchase starting from 10 a.m. PT on December 15. Comedy fans and enthusiasts should visit NetflixIsAJokeFest.com to secure their spots for this much-anticipated comedy extravaganza.