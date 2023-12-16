Tom Brady Set to Experience the Roast of a Lifetime at Netflix Comedy Fest

In an unexpected twist, Netflix has announced that NFL superstar Tom Brady will be the guest of honor for a highly anticipated comedy special at the upcoming Netflix Is a Joke Fest 2024 in Los Angeles. The festival, which is set to bring over 300 live shows to the city’s venues from May 2 to May 12, has managed to secure an all-star lineup of comedians and entertainers.

With the title “Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT,” this special event will see Brady being playfully torn apart roastmaster general Jeff Ross and a collection of his “famous friends and frenemies.” It is a unique opportunity for fans to see a different side of the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and find out whether he can take a joke about himself.

The roast will take place at The Forum in Los Angeles, providing the perfect backdrop for this momentous occasion. In addition to the Brady roast, attendees can look forward to performances a variety of comedians, including industry veterans and up-and-coming talents. The festival promises to be an unforgettable experience for comedy enthusiasts.

Among the lineup of comedians set to perform at Netflix Is a Joke Fest 2024 are well-known names such as Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Jon Stewart, Chelsea Handler, David Letterman, Wanda Sykes, Maya Rudolph, Trevor Noah, Seth Rogen, and Kevin Hart. Moreover, the festival will celebrate local talent with appearances from Cambridge-born comic Dane Cook, Canton native Bill Burr, Shrewsbury native Mike Birbiglia, and Nahant native Jason Mantzoukas.

Tickets for this eagerly awaited event will go on sale on December 15 at 1 p.m. ET through the official website: netflixisajokefest.com. Don’t miss the chance to witness this comedic extravaganza and see Tom Brady in a whole new light.