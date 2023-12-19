Family Photo Mixup: Tom Brady Gets Pranked!

Summary: A hilarious mixup at a local CVS store caught the attention of former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. TikTok user Katie Tonges shared a clip detailing how her mother accidentally received a photo of Brady and his kids instead of their own family photo. The photo showed Brady and his family dressed in Patriots gear, posing next to the lighthouse bell at Gillette Stadium. Coincidentally, Tonges’ brother, Jake, is also a pro football player, a tight end for the San Francisco 49ers. The clip reached Brady, who responded in the comment section with a witty remark.

In a surprising turn of events, Tom Brady found himself at the center of a hilarious photo mixup. It all started when Katie Tonges’ mother submitted a family photo to be printed at CVS. However, instead of receiving their own picture, they were given an image of Brady and his children.

The photo, captured at Gillette Stadium, showed Brady and his family proudly donning Patriots attire, posing next to the iconic lighthouse bell. Tonges, on the other hand, wanted a print of her family photo, with some members even dressed in San Francisco 49ers gear, due to her brother’s affiliation with the team.

A text message exchange between Tonges and her father revealed their confusion and amusement. Instead of their own children, they received an unexpected surprise in the form of the legendary quarterback and his kids.

Brady himself caught wind of the mixup and couldn’t resist adding his own humorous comment. In the comment section of the TikTok video, Brady jokingly remarked, “My mom must have been printing some photos out in San Francisco,” accompanied a grinning face emoji.

The incident serves as a reminder that even celebrities aren’t immune to photo mixups and prank-worthy moments. It also showcases Brady’s playful nature and willingness to engage with fans on social media. Perhaps next time he visits town, Tonges and her family can finally get the photo swap they jokingly offered.