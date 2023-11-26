Gisele Bundchen Explores the Power of Jiu-Jitsu and Embraces a New Chapter

Gisele Bundchen, the renowned Brazilian supermodel and former partner of NFL player Tom Brady, has been making waves recently as she embarks on a new journey centered around the art of jiu-jitsu. The world has caught glimpses of this transformation as she was recently spotted vacationing in Costa Rica with her jiu-jitsu trainer, Joaquim Valente.

While some may view Bundchen’s decision to explore jiu-jitsu as a simple hobby, it is clear that it holds a deeper meaning for her. Jiu-jitsu, a martial arts discipline popular within the MMA community, is known for its practicality in various fighting techniques, such as striking, kicking, and grappling. Beyond physicality, jiu-jitsu also offers numerous benefits, including increased mobility, endurance, stability, and upper body strength.

Bundchen initially approached jiu-jitsu with skepticism, but as she delved into the practice alongside Valente, she discovered its profound philosophy that resonated with her own beliefs. In an interview with Dust magazine in 2022, she shared her journey, stating, “It felt very much in line with what I believe in and look for in my life and how I have a path to develop and become the best version of myself… then I was hooked.”

Notably, Bundchen’s enthusiasm for jiu-jitsu extends beyond herself. She encourages her children to embrace the martial art, recognizing its importance as a skill for everyone, especially women. Bundchen firmly believes that having multiple tools in one’s toolbox empowers individuals, making them stronger and more confident.

As Bundchen basks in her newfound passion, she continues to forge her own path, exploring Costa Rica and other tropical destinations alongside Valente. While her journey may take her on unexpected adventures, there is no denying that jiu-jitsu has become an integral part of her life, transforming her both physically and mentally.

FAQ

Why does Bundchen train jiu-jitsu?

Bundchen practices jiu-jitsu for its practicality in striking, kicking, and grappling, and also embraces its philosophy that aligns with her personal beliefs. She finds empowerment, strength, and confidence through the practice and encourages her children, especially women, to develop the skill as well.

What are the benefits of jiu-jitsu?

Jiu-jitsu offers various benefits, including increased mobility in shoulders and hips, endurance training, stability and control, and upper body strength. Its practical techniques also make it a popular martial art within the world of MMA.

Has Bundchen practiced jiu-jitsu before?

Yes, Bundchen and Valente have been close for several years, with Valente instructing Bundchen in the art of jiu-jitsu. They have trained together in Miami and previously toured Costa Rica, showcasing Bundchen’s commitment to exploring the discipline and its connection to her personal journey.

