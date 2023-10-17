Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero Part Ways Professionally, but Remain Friends

Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero, the founders of TB12 Sports, have reportedly ended their business relationship, according to sources. The company, which focused on performance, fitness, and nutrition, will now be known as TBRx and will be led Guerrero. While their professional partnership may have come to an end, Brady and Guerrero’s personal friendship remains intact.

Brady has often credited Guerrero for extending his career and aiding in his training. In a testimonial, Brady expressed his admiration for Guerrero’s total body recovery approach and its positive impact on his performance. Despite the changes in their business ventures, Brady and Guerrero were recently spotted together at the WNBA Finals, and Brady even wished Guerrero a happy birthday on Instagram.

The duo originally founded TB12 Sports and opened multiple locations in various cities. However, with the transition to TBRx, only one known location will remain in Franklin, Massachusetts. Guerrero has refuted claims that he and Brady are no longer in business together, although he did not address the reports specifically about TB12.

While the details surrounding their professional separation remain somewhat unclear, it is evident that Brady and Guerrero value their friendship above their business differences. The public can expect further updates in the coming days.

