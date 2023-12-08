Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Maintain Healthy Co-Parenting Relationship

A surprising divorce announcement from Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen last year shocked their fans. However, the former celebrity couple has managed to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship following their split. Despite facing struggles in their marriage, they have made a focused effort to put their children’s needs first.

According to a close source, Tom and Gisele have successfully navigated their co-parenting relationship. Their children, 13-year-old Benjamin and 11-year-old Vivian, spend equal amounts of time with both parents. This arrangement has worked out great for everyone involved.

The source also revealed that the couple has maintained healthy communication, discussing their children’s needs in a mature way. This open line of communication has allowed them to make arrangements and ensure that their kids are well-cared for.

Although their divorce was finalized in October 2022, Tom and Gisele continue to support each other. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Gisele expressed her unwavering support for Tom, stating that she wants him to be the happiest person in the world and for all his dreams to come true.

Both Tom and Gisele have been able to spend quality time with their children, going on fun adventures and trips together. Despite the end of their marriage, they have prioritized their children’s well-being and have found a way to co-parent amicably.

As they move on with their personal and professional lives, Tom and Gisele serve as an example of how to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship after a divorce. By putting their children’s needs first and fostering open communication, they have set a positive example for other couples going through similar situations.