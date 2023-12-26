Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Mourn the Loss of Their Beloved Pet

The world-renowned power couple, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, are going through a heart-rending period as they bid farewell to a treasured member of their family. With heavy hearts, they recently announced the passing of their beloved pet, Lulu, on Christmas Eve. While this loss brings back memories of their separation last year, the couple is putting their differences aside to support one another and console their two children, Benjamin and Vivian.

In an emotional tribute shared on her Instagram account, Bündchen expressed her love for Lulu with heartwarming photographs of their children alongside their cherished pitbull mix. She captioned the post, “Our little Lulu, our guardian angel, has gone to heaven. She will always live in our hearts. We already miss her so much! #unconditionallove RIPLulu.” The outpouring of support from fans and celebrities, such as Linda Evangelista, demonstrated the impact that Lulu had on their lives.

Not to be left behind, Tom Brady also took to social media to honor their beloved companion. He shared a poignant image of Lulu with their children, accompanied the heartfelt message, “We love you Lulu, Rest in Peace, forever in our hearts.”

Lulu, a pitbull mix, was adopted Bündchen and Brady during their marriage and quickly became an integral part of their family. Brady frequently posted about Lulu on his social media platforms, and the dog even shared the limelight with him in a television commercial back in 2014.

Although their romance may have come to an end, the bond shared Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen remains evident in their enduring support for one another during this difficult time. Their ability to set aside personal differences and provide comfort to their children demonstrates the strength of their co-parenting journey.