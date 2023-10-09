Tom Brady’s Collaboration with Meta: A Lucrative Deal

Tom Brady, the retired NFL legend, has recently entered into a new deal with Meta, a company aiming to enhance the user experience of its applications. This collaboration is not only expected to benefit Meta but also add millions to Brady’s already substantial fortune.

While the exact financial details of the deal have not been disclosed, it is reported that Meta is paying Tom Brady a substantial amount, possibly in the millions of dollars range. Additionally, like other celebrities involved in similar partnerships, Brady will receive an extra $1 million as part of the agreement.

The primary purpose of this collaboration is to secure permission from high-status celebrities like Brady to use their likeness for AI-related products. Meta unveiled an AI-based personal assistant at a recent developer conference, which will be integrated into their messaging apps. This new feature introduces several AI characters, with Tom Brady’s AI character, named Bru, being one of them. Bru is described as a “wisecracking sports debater,” adding a unique touch to Meta’s AI offerings.

Meta’s official website provides additional information about this new AI assistant feature, prominently featuring Tom Brady. Being associated with Meta, one of the largest and most influential companies of all time, is considered an honor in itself.

It is a matter of speculation as to when this new update will be released, allowing users to interact with an AI version of Tom Brady. Nonetheless, this partnership between Tom Brady and Meta undoubtedly holds significant potential, both financially and in terms of enhancing the user experience of Meta’s applications.

Sources:

– New York Post