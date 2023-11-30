New Perspectives on Voter Participation: Tollywood Celebrities Lead the Way

In a vibrant display of civic responsibility, Tollywood celebrities in Telangana set a remarkable example actively participating in the Assembly elections held on Thursday. Their collective presence at polling stations in prestigious areas like Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills sent a powerful message on the significance of voting.

Prominent stars including Megastar Chiranjeevi, Junior NTR, Allu Arjun, Venkatesh, and Nagarjuna seized the opportunity to exercise their franchise during the early hours of polling. Their commitment to being part of the democratic process was evident as they patiently waited in queues alongside fellow citizens.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, accompanied his wife and daughter, made a stylish appearance in Ayappa attire as they cast their votes at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills. Similarly, Junior NTR, alongside his wife and mother, demonstrated their dedication to democracy actively participating in the polling process at Jubilee Hills Obul Reddy Public School.

Allu Arjun, known for his stellar performance in the movie Pushpa, joined the early voters at the BSNL Polling booth. Acclaimed director S.S. Rajamouli and his wife, Rama, displayed their commitment to civic duty casting their votes at Shaikpet International School.

Furthermore, celebrated actor Nagarjuna, along with his wife Amla and son Naga Chaitanya, embraced the spirit of democracy as they cast their votes. Several other esteemed personalities from the Tollywood industry, including Nithin, Poonam Kaur, Kavya, Sai Dharam Tej, directors Sukumar and Teja, as well as music director Keeravani, also exercised their right to vote.

While capturing the pulse of the electorate, director Raghavendra Rao emphasized the importance of educating students about the significance of voting. He suggested that voting lessons should be included in the school curriculum, underscoring the need to nurture a sense of civic duty from an early age.

Actor Shivaji Raja passionately asserted that citizens should not view the polling day as a mere holiday but rather as an opportunity to shape the destiny of their nation. He even proposed a thought-provoking idea that if a citizen fails to vote in consecutive elections, certain identity documents such as passports should be considered invalid.

Director Harish Shankar expressed his viewpoint on social media, emphasizing the brevity of sacrificing just two seconds to vote over the potential impact of five years of consequences.

In a poignant display of loyalty to his chosen political party, producer Bandla Ganesh of Congress cast his vote in Shadnagar in Rangareddy district.

The active participation of Tollywood celebrities highlighted the importance of voting, urging citizens to honor their democratic rights and strengthen the nation’s democratic fabric. Their exemplary act serves as an inspiration for citizens across all walks of life, reaffirming the belief that every vote counts, and every voice matters.

FAQs

1. What is Tollywood?

Tollywood is the popular term used to refer to the Telugu film industry based in the Indian states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

