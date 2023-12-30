Tollywood Celebrities Ring in the New Year in Glamorous International Locations

In a bid to celebrate the arrival of the new year in style, Tollywood celebrities are opting for exotic foreign locales. From undisclosed international destinations to New York and Dubai, the stars are choosing glamorous locations around the globe to ring in the celebrations and welcome the upcoming year.

Rashmika Mandanna, known for her charm and performances, is all set to create memorable moments in an undisclosed international location along with her close ones. While the specific destination remains a mystery, fans are eagerly awaiting updates from the talented actress.

Jr NTR and his family have also left for an overseas location, but the details about the specific destination are yet to be revealed. However, it is expected that they will return to Hyderabad in the first week of January 2024. The anticipation among fans is running high as they eagerly await Jr NTR’s return and updates about his vacation.

Meanwhile, superstar Mahesh Babu is traveling to New York to join his family and celebrate the arrival of 2024. With his son currently studying there, Mahesh will join them after completing the filming of his latest project, “Guntur Kaaram”. Fans are excited to see the glimpses of their favorite star enjoying quality time with his loved ones in the iconic city.

Allu Arjun has made arrangements to celebrate the New Year in Dubai with his family. After the festive break, he intends to resume work on “Pushpa 2” in the first week of January. Fans are eagerly awaiting updates from the stylish star’s Dubai vacation.

As for Vijay Deverakonda, who recently finished filming “Family Star” in the USA, he is also planning to ring in the New Year in a foreign location. However, the specific destination remains undisclosed. Speculations arise about whether Rashmika Mandanna might also be joining him in the same location, adding to the excitement and curiosity among fans.

As the clock ticks towards the New Year, Tollywood personalities are ready to embrace the celebrations in diverse and exciting global destinations. With their fans eagerly watching and waiting for updates, the stars are undoubtedly bidding farewell to 2023 in style and promising an exciting year ahead.